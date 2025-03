The French & Indian War is a two-player wargame of the conflict between the British and French Empires for control of North America during the wider Seven Years War. There are two opposing players: British Empire (Britain or British) and French Empire (France or French). Each player represents the high command for their respective forces in North America. There is also the possibility for intervention by American Indian and Spanish Imperial forces. The game has several scenarios, representing different starting situations. The game system models the effects of command control on campaigns conducted across vast distances of largely frontier terrain, and as part of the larger Seven Years War.



Each game turn represents a campaign lasting one year. Each hex represents 85 kilometers (50 miles) across. Each regular unit represents one or two battalions or equivalent-sized groupings of companies/squadrons. Provincial and militia units represent regiments or brigades. Some of the light units represent detachments of one or more companies. Indian units represent groups between 500 to 2000 warriors. Commanders are key leaders, their staffs, and guard troops. Riverine units represent flotillas of boats.