Description Suwałki Gap is a two-player wargame based on hypothetical Russian attack on the Baltic States and Poland taking place sometime between 2023 and 2025. The sides and capabilities in this game are based on current procurement, recruitment, and basing plans to the extent of publicly available information. This game in particular examines the concept of the “Suwałki Gap,” a 65km section of the Polish-Lithuanian border between Belarus and Kaliningrad, and the potential of a Russian encirclement of the Baltic States by attacking over this route. Scale: Each hex is roughly 28Km (17.3miles) across. Each game turn represents one day. Each combat unit represents a battlegroup or task force and can be considered to include a mix of infantry, armour, artillery, and other support units. Components: One 22" x 34" map & 280 counters.