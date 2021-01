Description Mukden 1905 is a two-player simulation (easily adapted for solitaire play) of the climactic struggle of the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-05. Both players have the opportunity to attack and defend, but the main burden of the offensive is on the Japanese player. Scale: Each hex represents three miles (4.9 kilometers). The units of maneuver are regiments, brigades, divisions and one (cavalry) corps. Each full turn represents two days of real time. Components: One 22" x 34" map & 228 counters.