Description Rangers: Lead The Way is a solitaire simulation of the US Army Ranger assault on the Pointe du Hoc on D-Day. The game challenges the player to do better than the actual Ranger attack up the cliffs that historic morning and additionally allows the player to fight the battle using the planned, rather than the actual, forces and landing beaches. The scenarios cover action through 0300 June 7, a span of almost 24 hours. The area movement map uses one inch representing one-quarter of a mile. Scale: Ranger units are groupings of 3 to 12 men, with the Germans shown at squad level and counters representing heavy artillery and machinegun emplacements. Components: One 22" x 34" map & 280 counters.