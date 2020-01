Description Paratrooper: Great Airborne Assaults, Korea is a game system simulating airborne operations. There are two players, commanding the airborne and defending forces. Each game in the system will include one or more scenarios, representing different airborne operations. Units represent airborne (parachute, glider) and ground forces, plus air support. Combat resolution is quasi-tactical. Central to play of the game is the command system, with players expending command points to conduct special actions. Scale: Ground units are companies and platoons. Each turn is about a third of a day's operations. Each hex is about 600 meters (half a mile). This game includes two scenarios: OPERATION TOMAHAWK: Ridgway Springs the Trap, March 1951

SUKCHON-SUNCHON: Air Assualt on North Korea, October 1950 Components: One 22" x 34" map & 176 counters