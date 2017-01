War Returns to Europe: Yugoslavia 1991 is a simulation of the first engagements of the Yugoslav Wars of 1991-2001. Game play begins in June 1991 when Slovenia and Croatia proclaimed independence from the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, and ends in early 1992.

There are two players: the Federalist and the Separatist. The Federalist player assumes the role of the commander of the People’s Army of Yugoslavia (JNA), the only Federal institution still working in Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. The Federalist player must fight low morale, politicos, and the Separatists to keep Yugoslavia united, or at least to retain the largest possible tract of Serb-inhabited territory. The Separatist player represents the governments of the breakaway republics of Slovenia and Croatia fighting for independence and a free market economy.