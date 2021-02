World War Africa: The Congo, 1998-2001 is a two-player wargame. One player represents the rebels consisting of a coalition of East African countries, namely Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi, and their local proxies: the MLC and the RDC. The player controls the Congolese Armed Forces supported by a coalition of African countries, including Angola, Zimbabwe and Chad. Each hex on the map represents 100 kilometers from side to side. Each game turn represents from one to three months, with 13 game turns (GT) covering the period from August 1998 to June 2001. Ground units represent brigade, regiment and battalion sized formations. The combat aircraft units represent various numbers of sorties needed to accomplish missions during a game turn.



Components: One 22" x 34" map on one sheet & 176 counters