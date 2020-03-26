  Home > All Magazines/Books by Era >

Modern War, Issue #47 - Game Edition
Modern War, Issue #47 - Game Edition


 
Alternative Views:
Mailed 3/26/20 to Subscribers. Allow 6-8 weeks for USPS delivery.
Price: $39.99

Stock Status:In Stock
Availability:: Usually Ships in 1 to 2 Business Days
Product Code: MW47

Description
 

Objective Nuremberg is a two-player alternative history wargame intended to investigate the operational parameters that would have been in place during the first four days of fighting in that border area of West Germany had the Soviet Union decided to try to attack sometime in the early 1980s. It was during that time frame the Warsaw Pact achieved a possible decisive “correlation of forces” between their militaries and those of the West.

This game is the first volume of the 7DR (Seven Days to the Rhine) Series. Each single-volume game will use the same system and will be playable alone or mated to other games in the series. Each hexagon on the map represents 2.5 miles (four kilometers) from side to opposite side. The Warsaw Pact regiments, while the units of maneuver on the NATO side are battalions. Air power and electronic warfare counters and rules abstractly represent, the effects of one side or the other gaining temporary superiority within those sub-realms of conflict. Each day of real time consists of one nighttime and two daylight turns.


Components: One 22" x 34" map on one sheet & 200 counters

Average Customer Review: Average Customer Review: 3 of 5 3 of 5 Total Reviews: 1 Write a review.

  1 of 4 people found the following review helpful:
 
3 of 5 Objective Nuremberg March 9, 2019
Reviewer: Robert Schoolfield from Irving, TX United States  
Counter sheet shows a late model Blackhawk, not around until mid 80s. I hope you use accurate artwork.

Was this review helpful to you?


Browse for more products in the same category as this item:

All Magazines/Books by Era
All Magazines/Books by Era > Modern
Current Issues