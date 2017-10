Operation Musketeer is a wargame based on the assumption that the 1956 Anglo-French-Israeli invasion of Egypt turned into a major superpower confrontation in which the forces of the Soviet Union and United States became involved. Historically, the invasion was ended because both the USSR and USA opposed the Allied invasion. But, the assumption here is that, instead, both Moscow and Washington were drawn into the conflict and deployed combat forces to support their respective camp. The game system emphasizes command control. Each side is composed of different contingents. Players activate their contingents through the use of Command markers. This models the historical command-control factors involved in multi-national operations during the 1950s. Players command ground and air forces, and there is the possibility of nuclear war breaking out. There are two players: the Allies (including France, Britain, Israel and the US); and the East Bloc (Egypt, USSR).



Components: One 22" x 34" map on one sheet & 228 counters