W93 Baltic Offensive, Fall 1944 (Javier Romero) Baltic Offensive: Fall 1944 is a two player simulation of the Soviet offensive in the Baltic countries in the Fall of 1944. The Soviet player must conquer as much territory as possible within a limited time frame, while the German forces must try to delay the Soviet advance as much as possible. The Soviet player has a positional advantage and numerical superiority, but it has a tight timetable to clear the Baltic countries so that the Red Army can return to the decisive direction of the war: the Vistula-Oder-Berlin axis. Each game turn represents 10 days. Each hexagon is 10 miles (15 kilometers) from side to opposite side. Units are corps, divisions, brigades or equivalents, and specialized smaller units.

22 x 34-inch game map 176 5/8-inch counters.