Paratrooper is a two player game system simulating airborne operations from World War II to Korea. Each game in the system will include one or more scenarios, representing different airborne operations. This first game includes two scenarios. The first is Palembang: The Air Assault on Sumatra, February 1942, the Japanese airborne operation that attempted to gain control of the Dutch East India oilfields. In the second, Primosole Bridge: The Clash of Airborne, Sicily July 1943, the British 1st Airborne Brigade clash with the German 1st Fallschirmjaeger Division. Units represent airborne (parachute, glider) and ground forces at the company and platoon level. Each hex on the map represents approximately one mile. Combat resolution is quasi-tactical. Central to play of the game is the command system, with players expending command points to conduct special actions.



Components: 22x34 inch map, 176 die-cut counters.