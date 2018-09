Spanish Civil War Battles is a two-player, operational-level wargame of the Belchite (August to September 1937) Battles of Teruel (December 1937), and Alfambra (December 1937 to February 1938). The game uses Eric Harvey’s popular Fire & Movement system rules with exclusive rules allowing the game to simulate these three important struggles of the Spanish Civil War. The map consists of two separate half-sheet maps depicting the area of the battles at 1km per hex and many of the charts and tables required to play the game. Units are at brigade level with the standard F&M fire support markers representing off map artillery and other indirect support weapons. Each turn represents a variable number of days, depending on the intensity of the action.



Components: 22x34 inch map, 176 die-cut counters.