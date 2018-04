Eisenhower’s War (EW) is a two-player wargame covering the final 11 months of World War II in northwest Europe, from D-Day through the end of April 1945, when the Anglo-Allied campaign in the west effectively came to its end. The game is also easily adaptable for solitaire play. The political boundaries shown on the map are those drawn by Hitler prior to his downfall. Victory is judged by measuring the player’s performances against that of their historic counterparts, with the historic outcome reckoned as a draw. If the Allied player does better than Eisenhower, he will be adjudged to have won the game. If he does worse, he’ll be reckoned to have lost the game. Each turn of play equals one or two months of ‘real’ time, depending on the time of year.

Components: 22x34 inch map, 176 die-cut counters.